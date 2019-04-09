A 49-year-old man was granted an absolute discharge with no conviction recorded Tuesday for accidentally bringing a round of ammunition to Cayman in his luggage.

The tourist was arrested by Customs officers on April 7 while attempting to board his return flight to Charlotte, North Carolina, at Owen Roberts International Airport. One 9-millimetre round of ammunition and one spent shell was found in his luggage at the airport.

The man, represented by defence counsel Prathna Bodden, said he had obtained the round of ammunition as a souvenir while on a trip to Montana. He was unaware the ammunition was in his luggage when he had travelled to Cayman.

“He’s extremely sorry,” Bodden said. “It was a gift given to him rather unusually.”

The man is a religious minister by profession, and Bodden said he is a man of good character.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats was told that the man had a 1:30 p.m. flight out of Cayman on Tuesday, and he elected to discharge the case and order no conviction recorded.

The magistrate told the defendant that the court deals with these matters frequently and that it’s important for travellers to ensure they inspect their own luggage.

The man was ordered to pay $1,000 in court costs and allowed to go to the airport to make his flight.

The Cayman Compass typically does not name defendants who have had no conviction recorded against them.