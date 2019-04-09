Cayman Career Academy officially opens

Cayman Career Academy has launched a beauty academy in Cayman, offering various diploma and certificate courses leading to CIDESCO qualifications.

CIDESCO is a Swiss-based major international beauty therapy and aesthetics organisation and qualifying body.

Cayman Career Academy, based in Smith Road Plaza, features the latest spa equipment to conduct classes in aesthetics training, as well as body therapy or massage training.

The company stated in a press release that its aim is to provide high-calibre education to Caymanians who want to enrol in a professional beauty course.

At the opening, Dianne Conolly, manager of national training and development at Workforce Opportunity and Residency Cayman (WORC), said her team had worked hard to ensure that there is a training pathway for technical vocational and educational training (TVET) in licensed facilities. She congratulated Jacqui Tomlinson-Smith on launching the first facility in the Cayman Islands to get approval for provisional registration with the Education Council to offer TVET programmes.

The idea for the academy was sparked two years ago when Tomlinson-Smith met with Conolly in response to WORC’s predecessor National Workforce Development Agency’s industry outreach about possible careers and training offering accredited qualifications in the beauty sector.

WORC is offering five Caymanians the opportunity to train in this professional field with a full-time, six-month scholarship in the Certificate in Aesthetics, which started on April 1 and another five scholarships offered for the Certificate in Beauty Therapy starting in May.

Those interested should contact WORC at [email protected] or call 244-4051.