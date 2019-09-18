Trade School moves a step closer

Cayman’s first trade school plans to open its doors next month after being granted a licence by the Education Council.

Inspire Cayman was issued a Technical Vocational and Educational Training licence last week. It is the second centre in the Cayman Islands to receive a TVET license after beauty therapy school, the Cayman Career Academy.

Michael Myles, founder of Inspire Cayman, said the centre is ready to begin its courses at Northward Prison immediately. The community courses are scheduled to start at the school’s headquarters on Eastern Avenue in October.

He said around 20 people had signed up for the first courses, which focus on core skills and job-readiness. All students are required to complete those courses before they can begin trade certifications.

The school is certified through the US-based National Center for Construction Education and Research and will offer trade courses run by industry professionals, including mechanics, plumbing and air conditioning servicing.

Myles said the school has also secured additional accreditation from the UK-based EduQual.

He said accreditation from major UK and US organisations meant the qualifications would be internationally recognised and transferable.

The accreditation also means Inspire can offer a wider menu of courses, now including communications cabling and networks, fibre optic installation and cellphone repair.

Courses will be available depending on demand.

He said the school had reached out to the Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman department to link up with unemployed people looking to get qualified.

So far, he said, interest had been from a mix of locals and expats and included a range of school leavers, as well as people already working in the trades looking to further their careers.

“Getting the TVET licence is a huge milestone. We needed that before we could open our doors,” he said.

“The EduQual accreditation maybe even trumps that because it means we can offer more internationally recognised and transferable courses.”

For more information, email [email protected], visit www.inspirecaymantraining.com, or call 939‑1301.