Shomari Scott new chairman of Education Council

Cabinet has appointed Shomari Scott as the new chairman of the Education Council, replacing Dan Scott, who had been head of the council since 2017.

Dan Scott, managing director of EY, took up the role after an amendment was made to the Education Law in 2016, which stipulated that the council would be led by a professional from the private sector rather than by the minister of education.

His term as chairman was set to expire on 31 Aug.

He told the Cayman Compass in an email, “Having served for almost four years I felt it was time to step away. It has been a privilege to work with an incredible group of persons on Education Council and its various sub committees.

“Working together with Government and the private sector to progress the Cayman Islands Education agenda and delivering good results has been very rewarding.”

He commended his replacement, saying, “The new chairman, Mr. Scott, is very capable and along with his family is a passionate promoter of education. I am excited for him and his new council as they undertake this most important task.”

Shomari Scott is the chief business officer for Health City Cayman Islands. Prior to taking up that role he was the director of tourism at the Department of Tourism. He worked in the DoT for 18 years.

In a statement to the Compass, he said, “I am honoured to have been appointed to the Education Council. I am in full agreement with the Minister of Education’s recognition and statement that our children, i.e. our future, are our most important assets as a nation and must be prioritised as such.

“I am humbled to be given this opportunity to assist in the enhancing and implementation of the strategic plan that will arm our educators and students alike with the tools needed to give the best possible chance for success. We have many accomplishments as a nation, our education system also needs to be world class as so many of our offerings are.”

According to the government gazette, other appointments or reappointments to the board are: Herbert Crawford, Krishan Welcome, Jacqueline Ebanks, Bernice Scott, Giovanni Bodden, Claudette Lazzari and Jonathan Tibbetts representing Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, Stephen Tatum, Darrel Rankine, Cindy Scotland, Tasha Porter, Latoya Francis, and LeSanneo McLaughlin as secretary. The chief officer of the Ministry of Education and the director of the Department of Education Services or their designates also sit on the council as an ex-officio members.

The members of the council are set to serve in their positions until 31 Aug. 2023.

Under its remit, the council advises the government on matters relating to education. It is also responsible for registering educational institutions and teachers in schools, early childhood care and education centres, as well as regulating the teaching profession in accordance with standards set by the Ministry of Education.

