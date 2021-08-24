Charlotte Webster sailed her way to a second-place finish at the British Nationals Laser Championships, held 14-18 Aug. in Weymouth, England.

The 17-year-old Caymanian sailor competed against some of Europe’s top athletes at the event at the 2012 Olympic venue.

Webster told the Cayman Compass she was thrilled with her performance during Cayman’s Sailing 345 squad US tour, which ended last month, as well as in the UK.

“I am absolutely delighted with my performance – to have ended my summer campaign with second place in my division at the British nationals makes me so happy,” Webster said. “On top of that I had a pair of top-10 finishes in North America including second female at the North American Championships held last month in San Francisco.”

In her last two events, she said she faced “brutal conditions ranging from the freezing San Francisco fog to the British gales.” However, despite the circumstances, she said her coach and family provided her with encouragement, leading up to her podium placement.

“I was fortunate that my coach was able to join us for the last two events in our summer campaign,” she said. “I am so grateful for such amazing, supportive, and encouraging team members including ‘team dad Walter’ and of course my mom, who was with me every step of the way.”

Webster added that she will return home in the coming weeks where she will finish her final year at Cayman International School, in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.

She has also been invited by World Sailing to represent the Cayman Islands at the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships in Oman this December.

