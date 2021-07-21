Cayman sailors continues to impress during tour

Cayman’s sailor Matheo Capasso sailed to victory at the Laser North American Championships, marking his third first place finish of Cayman’s Sailing 345 squad US tour, which runs until the end of August.

Also at the regatta, which comprised 125 sailors competing from 14-18 July, at the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco Bay, Capasso’s teammate Charlotte Webster took second in the women’s division in the ILCA 4 class.

Will Jackson was promoted to the Gold Fleet in the ILCA 6 class. Cayman’s veteran sailor Ava Hider, who finished in 15th place in the Silver Fleet, told the Cayman Compass that competition brought out the best in her.

“I really enjoyed the strong competition from each regatta, but the North American Championship in San Francisco had the toughest conditions with top sailors,” Hider said. “I really enjoyed seeing the positive progress in my races and the experience of sailing in all types of conditions.”

The team will close out their tour with two championships in the United Kingdom – the UK British Laser Championships, from 13-18 Aug., followed by the UK U21 Laser World Championships, from 19-27 Aug.