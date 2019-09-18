A unique bus system that works on the Brac

Kevin Foster owns and operates the only private public transport service on Cayman Brac.

It has no specific route and picks up passengers anywhere on the island for $3 per trip.

Foster, who has been operating the bus service since 2017, said it is not about making money – he just loves driving.

With its blue light on top and ‘Public Bus’ written on the front, the bus is quite noticeable on the Brac roads.

“Anywhere anybody wants to go in Cayman Brac, I take them. Most of the people know my regular route, others call when they want pick up,” Foster said.

From as early as 3:45am, Foster drives the streets picking up passengers from the roadside in his Nissan 10-seater before heading to his full-time job at the Cayman Brac Port at 8am.

At 5pm, when work is finished, his bus is back on the road until 9pm.

During the early morning run, he gets between three and six passengers, he said.

“It’s not something I can make a living with, it’s just to help people out who cannot afford a car and need to take the bus,” Foster said.

Getting people to pay the $3 fare can sometimes be a hassle though, and now and again people leave their litter behind them on the bus, he said, as he described some of the downsides of running his bus service.

To support the service, the Cayman Brac Rotary Club Brac constructed and installed two public bus shelters, one in Stake Bay and the other in the Bight.

One regular passenger, Ward Scott, said, “It’s a fun way for the less than 2,000 on the island to use to get around the island for cheap and the tourists love it.”