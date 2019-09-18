North Side meetings enhance seniors’ quality of life

Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre North Side seniors night 2019 1 of 5

Every Tuesday, North Side seniors gather at Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre to play games, enjoy the company of friends, chat, relax and receive tips on enhancing their quality of life.

Along with the ever-popular domino games, seniors enjoy rousing games of bingo, singing, crafts, lunch and many other fun activities.

In addition to the fun and games, the programme also offers seniors activities such as field trips, a health day, DIY projects, tips on hurricane preparedness from the Hazard Management team and Red Cross safety tips, as well as sessions with representatives of the Department of Children and Family Services and performances from schoolchildren at North Side’s Edna Moyle Primary School.

Seniors also enjoy a healthy lunch, which was part of the day’s activities for seniors, ranging in ages from 60 to 99, who attend.

Carol Saunds, who leads the activity day through Ezzard Miller’s MLA office, said the seniors look forward to coming every Tuesday. Gradually, she said, the idea is to increase the programme to more days.

“A lot of the seniors don’t really have anything much to do but sit around all day and they become bored at home. They love to come here meet friends, chat, get updated and feel less bored,” Saunds said.

She said some seniors even bring some of their crops, such as mangoes, plums, avocados, guineps and cherries, and potluck dinners to share with others.

Thelma Range, 99, joined the programme some weeks ago. She said she enjoys the opportunity to be able to play dominoes with the other seniors.

“This is so much better than staying home and being bored,” she said.

“It’s beautiful, I am enjoying myself with all the other ladies and gentlemen playing all the games,” Range added as she explained how she played dominoes, one of her favourite games.

“By the help of God, I am hoping to be back there again on Tuesday,” she said.

The seniors meet every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm.