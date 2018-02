The Edna M. Moyle Primary School in North Side will hold a fundraiser Saturday night at the Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre, next door to the school.

Organized by the PTA, the event has been dubbed “Zumba Glow” and the whole community is invited. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets include two glow sticks, a slice of pizza and a drink.

Activities get under way from 6:30 p.m.