Government is searching for bidders to repair the floor, windows and roof at North Side’s Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre.

Quotations for the repairs will be accepted until 19 Aug. through the government’s Public Purchasing Portal.

The selected bidder will be expected to address cracks in the floor and porch and locate the source of roof leaks occurring in the building entrance and generator room. Areas damaged by water leaks should be repainted.

Other works requested include installation of covering for air-conditioning pipes, replacement of a metal manhole cover, and repairs and replacement of broken tiles in the balcony area.

Thirty-three existing windows should also be replaced with double-pane, hurricane-rated windows.

For more information, visit https://cayman.bonfirehub.com/portal.