Rory Rohanger Palmer, 24, was granted bail in Summary Court on Monday after being charged with burglary at a George Town apartment complex on Saturday, April 6.

Crown counsel Darlene Oko told Magistrate Adam Roberts that the complainant was off island at the time. On the Friday night, before retiring, the helper locked up the apartment. She got up to use the bathroom around 4 a.m. and heard noises. She observed that the living room had been ransacked.

The woman took her employer’s grandchild from the apartment, notified other tenants of what had happened, contacted her employer’s nephew and asked that someone call police.

The nephew went to the apartment and noticed an open window that would ordinarily have been closed. He found the defendant hiding behind a mattress in the living room. He then locked the apartment and phoned police.

When officers arrived, Palmer was exiting the premises through a window. He was arrested and admitted going into the apartment to look for money.

Defence attorney Oliver Grimwood said Palmer admitted being arrested at the scene.

He had been on a work permit and a renewal had been applied for just the day before.

The attorney said family members had already contacted police to say they did not want to continue the case against Palmer. It was agreed that he had worked for the complainant, to whom he was also related.

The magistrate set bail, but with numerous conditions. These included a specified residence, non-contact with witnesses, a curfew between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., wearing an electronic monitor and surrender of travel documents.

The charge, entering as a trespasser with intent to steal, was set for mention again on Tuesday, April 16.