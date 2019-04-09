The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce is inviting businesses and individuals to sign up for its annual Earth Day Clean-up on Saturday.

This year’s clean-up, the chamber’s 21st, will take place from 7 to 10 a.m., and there will be a complimentary breakfast held at the CUC Energy Efficiency Forum and Fair at the Arts and Recreation Centre in Camana Bay from 9 to 11 a.m.

Wil Pineau, chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce, said, “Unfortunately, litter continues to be a persistent problem for the Islands. Last year, our volunteers collected thousands of bags of trash, including things like broken glass, syringes and car parts that were thrown along roadsides and in illegal dump sites in the districts.”

Teams of volunteers who register for the clean-up can select an area of Grand Cayman to focus on. The teams are given trash bags and plastic gloves that have been supplied by the Department of Environmental Health. Participants will also be given exclusive Earth Day items, including tote bags and T-shirts designed by painter and conservationist Guy Harvey, while supplies last.

“The Department of Environmental Health and various business and volunteer community groups work tirelessly to keep our islands clean with regular clean-ups,” Pineau said. “But there are some people who do not respect the environment, and as a result we continue to find illegal dumpsites and unsightly litter scattered across the Islands.

“Tourism is one of our major industries, but it will begin to suffer if tourists arrive to find vast amounts of litter wherever they go. Therefore, we need to work together to raise awareness of littering and take decisive steps to reduce it.”

People interested in participating in the Earth Day Clean-up can register teams online by visiting www.caymanchamber.ky/earthday.html.