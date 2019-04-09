The Maples Group’s legal services division, which advises on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, has appointed eight new partners and seven of counsel across its global offices.

The newly elected partners are located within three of the Group’s 18 global locations and include Tim Dawson, Finn O’Hegarty and Luke Stockdale in the Cayman Islands; Lynn Cramer, Philip Keegan, Mary O’Neill and Aaron Mulcahy in Dublin; and James Kinsley in Singapore.

The group’s new of counsel include David Welford and Guy Williamson in the British Virgin Islands, Shari McField and Ann-Marie Teehan in the Cayman Islands, Juno Huang in Hong Kong and Julia Cornett and Robert Hughes in London.

Maples has more than 1,900 legal and professional staff globally.

“I would like to congratulate our new partners and of counsel on their appointments across our global offices, which are a direct response to the growing demand we are seeing for our ability to provide top tier legal advice blended with deep sectoral and industry knowledge,” said Global Managing Partner Alasdair Robertson in a press release.

“Each of these lawyers is a talented, dedicated professional, committed to delivering exceptional client service,” he added. “We are delighted to announce this next stage in their careers and look forward to their continued success.”