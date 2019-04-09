The Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) youth leagues continued on Saturday, with the highlights of the day involving the Boys Under 11 league playoffs and the first round of the Boys Under 15 FA Cup.

In the quarter-finals of the Boys Under 11 league play-offs, 345 FC I eliminated their younger counterparts 345 FC III 5-0 (respect rule observed) with goals from Emre Cuevos-Ebanks (two), Colby Jakubiah, Tomas Isabel and Ethan Cansell.

In the second quarter-final, 345 FC II got past Academy SC Saints 4-0 thanks to goals from Jonathan Grandage, Ben Lyne, Kai Armstrong and an own goal, scored by Academy SC Saints.

The third quarter-final match-up saw Academy SC Wanderers hold-off a very spirited East End United FC outfit 2-0. Academy’s Joshua Bryce scored early and very late in the game to secure passage for his team to the semi-finals.

In the final quarter-final, Sunset FC Warriors overcame a competitive George Town SC I team 3-0 with goals from Jaxon Cover (two) and Matthew Rees.

With the semi-finals scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 345 FC I face 345 FC II and Academy SC Wanderers take on Sunset FC Warriors for a place in the final.

In the first of two Boys Under 11 consolation games, Sunset FC Makos defeated Scholars ISC 5-1 thanks to goals from Josh Dickens (two), Finley Hirst, Alex Curnock and Haldon Hill. John Jackson scored the goal for Scholars ISC.

In the Girls Under 13 league, Academy SC Dolphins got past Roma Fusion FC 6-0 with goals from Taegan Williams (three), Eva Bothwell (two) and Kaysia Lee, while Sunset SC Stingrays came from behind to defeat Academy SC Mermaids 2-1. The Stingrays’ Harper Nelson cancelled out Millicent Hoffman’s opener for the Mermaids and Marley Rondo secured the win and the three points for Sunset late in the game.

In the Boys Under 15 FA Cup, Academy SC Blue, Sunset FC and 345 FC I join Cayman Athletic SC in the semi-finals as they secured victories in their quarter-final games on Saturday afternoon.

Academy SC Blue beat Cayman Brac FC 4-0; Sunset FC defeated Academy SC White 5-1 and 345 FC I were 6-2 winners over Bodden Town FC.

Cayman Athletic SC received a bye to the semis.

In the Boys Under 13 league, Future SC downed George Town SC 2-0 with goals from Tyler Beckford and Calyb Fredricks; Academy SC Stingrays drew 1-1 with 345 FC I and Academy SC Jaguars beat 345 FC III 6-0.

In games played during the week, it was Sunset FC 3 vs. Cayman Athletic SC 2 (Boys Under 17); Academy SC 3 vs. Future FC 2 (Boys Under 17); Academy SC 3 vs. George Town SC 1 (Girls Under 15) and Sunset FC 8 vs. Roma Fusion FC 2 (Girls Under 13).

The Girls Under 11 FA Cup and Boys Under 11 playoff games originally scheduled Saturday, April 13, have been postponed until May 4 due to the Easter break.

Other youth league games will be played this Saturday as scheduled.