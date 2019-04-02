Former tennis pro Robert Todd Seward was remanded into custody Tuesday and defence attorney Prathna Bodden indicated that he will plead guilty in Grand Court on Monday.

Seward, the former manager and head professional at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club, was originally accused of 72 counts of forgery, theft and obtaining property by deception relating to monetary amounts of US$22,856.21 and CI$116,398 taken from his former place of employment.

Seward had his case narrowed into a 12-count Grand Court indictment last July. The thefts are alleged to have taken place between March 15, 2017, and Jan. 15, 2018.

The matter had been scheduled for trial on Tuesday, but Bodden asked to adjourn the case until Monday.

Bodden also requested that Justice Michael Wood revoke Seward’s bail to show commitment that the matter will come to a resolution Monday. The judge, after asking the defendant if he agreed to the request, then remanded Seward, telling him any time spent in custody would count towards his eventual sentence.

Both sides have engaged in discussions about disposing the case and Bodden said that the defence attorneys and Crown counsel will come to some sort of written agreement by Monday.

“We’re coming closer together,” Bodden said.