New global relationship manager at Collas Crill

Former deputy CEO of Guernsey Finance, Kate Clouston, has joined Collas Crill as global relationship manager.

A key component of the role will be client facing, helping to connect private clients, family offices and businesses with Collas Crill’s team of experts who can advise issues such as investment funds, inter-generational wealth transfer and international business expansion.

Clouston will also be working with the business development team to continue to develop the firm’s profile in North America, Europe and other territories,.

Before joining Collas Crill, she was spearheaded Guernsey Finance’s international business development efforts and has been credited for making significant progress in the Asian and U.S. markets. She has spent significant periods overseas, particularly in Asia, where her ability to speak Mandarin helped build strong relationships in the region, the company said.