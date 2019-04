Offshore law firm Harneys has acted as Cayman Islands’ legal counsel to Banco do Brasil S.A.’s Cayman branch on the issuance of US$750 million Senior Unsecured Notes, due in 2024, under its Euro Medium Term Note programme.

BB Securities, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Itaú BBA and Standard Chartered Bank were the dealer managers of the deal.

Harneys’ advice was provided by the Banking and Finance practice in the Cayman Islands, led by Partner Nicole Pineda.