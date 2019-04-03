BREAKING: Government to appeal same-sex marriage ruling

Premier Alden McLaughlin announced Wednesday that the Cayman Islands government had instructed the attorney general to appeal Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s ruling that legalised same-sex marriage last week.

To the applause of members of the house, the premier told lawmakers in the Legislative Assembly that the attorney general would take the case to the Court of Appeal.

The attorney general was also instructed to seek a stay of execution of the judgment pending the outcome of the appeal.

The chief justice amended the Marriage Law on Friday in a judgment on a case brought by couple Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden Bush, whose application to get married in Cayman was refused last year.

McLaughlin said the filing the appeal was not a decision the government had taken lightly, but was necessary to address “significant and potentially far reaching” implications to the Constitution of the Cayman Islands.

