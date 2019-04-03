A West Bay man appeared in Summary Court on Wednesday charged with two burglaries at a resort in the district.

James Blair Ebanks, 54, asked to apply to the Drug Rehabilitation Court and Magistrate Grace Donalds remanded him in custody until the next sitting of the drug court, scheduled for Thursday, April 4.

Crown counsel Emma Hutchinson said the first charge related to an incident on March 27, when Ebanks was accused of entering Cobalt Coast Resort and stealing an assortment of beverages while carrying a machete..

The alleged carrying of the weapon at the time of entering the premises raised the charge to aggravated burglary.

Ebanks was further charged with burglary of the same premises on March 31.