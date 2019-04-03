The women working at the Cayman’s Judicial Administration department all came together for a photograph in March during Honouring Women Month. In a statement, Court Administrator Suzanne Bothwell and Chief Justice Anthony Smellie thanked the department’s female staff for ‘their stellar work and for commitment for playing their part in providing robust administration of justice to support the Judiciary and the people of the Cayman Islands’.
