Lions Club presents prize to winner

Yuneisy Perez, left, receives her spot cash prize of $250 from Lions Club First Vice President Cordella Chollette. Perez is the third winner of the Lions Club of Grand Cayman Benzarama 2019 spot cash draw, held on March 29 at the Office Lounge.

Four spot prize draws are being done in the run-up to the main event, the raffling of a 2019 Mercedes Benz CLA 250 valued at $51,500. Drawing of the grand prize will be held on Saturday, June 1, at the Mango Tree. Tickets are $25 and are available from Lions Club members and sales locations.