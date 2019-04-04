EDITORIAL – This weekend, dig in to Taste of Cayman

After patiently waiting, our islands’ eager epicures will finally get their Taste of Cayman on Saturday.

Organisers say more than 30 restaurants, bars and vendors will participate in this year’s celebration of local food and drink.

Grand Cayman’s self-proclaimed ‘largest foodie gathering’ is a perennial favourite, drawing thousands of amateur gastronomes and others simply looking for a fun evening out on the town. Longtime fans have been denied their annual helping since January, when inclement weather forced organisers to postpone the celebration.

Now that the skies are clear, the table is set for another mouth-wateringly successful event.

From a small, friendly chili cookoff to an island-wide community dinner, Taste of Cayman has flourished over the past three decades. Today, it is the Cayman Island Tourism Association’s largest fundraiser, incorporating demonstrations, competitions, live music performances, family activities and cultural experiences into a multi-course feast for the senses. It is a celebration of our islands’ history and extraordinary diversity, where one can sample traditional Caymanian cooking or dip into flavours from all over the world.

Wisely, organisers are always on the lookout for ways to keep the celebration fresh and vibrant while continuing to serve up time-tested favourites. This year, they’ve added a Cayman-style Beef Competition to the popular contest for the title of best heavy cake. They’ve expanded the All Things Cayman area to make more room for traditional crafts, demonstrations, live drawings and performances by local dancers, singers and musicians.

As CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick so aptly described the festival’s eclectic menu of offerings, “It has been so thrilling to be able to bring talent from across our islands together in one space to celebrate this beautiful place we all get to call home.”

Another important change this year is organisers’ stepped-up efforts to minimise the festival’s ‘ecological footprint’, putting measures into place to reduce the amount of waste that is produced and to inspire participants to make environmentally friendly changes on their own.

Recycling bins for plastic and aluminium products will be strategically placed throughout the grounds at the Festival Green in Camana Bay. A designated ‘green team’ will help make sure waste is properly routed. Eco-friendly serving dishes will dramatically reduce the consumption of single-use plastic. Green Team leaders Steff McDermot says it is her goal to ‘work towards an entirely plastic free festival in years to come’.

After weeks of waiting, our islands’ appetite is more than sufficiently whetted for this beloved event. We encourage our readers to dig in, and grab another helping of Taste of Cayman.