‘Wonderland’ production soars to new heights

The Quinntessential Movement company is excited to present ‘Wonderland’, Cayman’s first pole and aerial theatre production, happening at the Harquail Theatre on April 13.

The performance is inspired by the ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Disney movie and the theme is ‘We Are All Mad Here’. The choreographers promise an evening of unique entertainment, highlighting local arts and talent.

“We have kids, teens and adults performing who have been so dedicated, working hard [in the lead-up to this] amazing show,” says Quinn McCrimmon of Quinntessential Movement. “We are certain this event will absolutely wow the crowd! It is a family friendly production with acrobatics, dance and some theatrics.

“Come early to save your seats, enjoy a selection of beverages from the cash bar and join Alice’s journey into Wonderland as she meets some interesting characters with stories to tell.”

Quinntessential Movement

Quinntessential Movement is a unique studio in the Cayman Islands, specialising in pole and aerial fitness. It also offers a wide range of classes such as flexibility, yoga, chair dance, conditioning and stretch, workshops, and more to help you get fit while having fun. This is not your typical everyday gym, but rather a private, modern, inviting and supportive atmosphere that provides an environment for growth, building strength, improving flexibility, gaining confidence and courage, empowerment and accomplishments. With the diversity of classes offered, the studio caters to many interests, fitness levels and abilities, while at the same time acting as a social and entertainment forum for people of all ages with different interests and backgrounds.

The name ‘Quinntessential Movement’ was born out of a passion for movement, dance, fitness and health. Want to fly? Check out the Intro to Pole or Intro to Aerial Arts Beginner courses, which run monthly. Interested in staying grounded but looking to move your body, feel good and stay healthy? Look at the flexibility, yoga or conditioning classes. To learn more about classes, email Quinn at [email protected]

‘Wonderland’ will be at the Harquail Theatre on April 13. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for children under 12 and can be bought at the Quinntessential studio in Galleria Plaza. Email [email protected] for more information or leave a message at 745-8973. Tickets are also available online under Buy Packages at www.Qmovement.dance.