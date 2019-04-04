One only has to spend time in the company of fishing enthusiasts or anyone interested in marine conservation, and chances are they have heard of artist and conservationist Guy Harvey.

For many years now, Harvey has made Cayman his permanent home, making local residents the target of envious stares from his many ardent fans. His work tagging the rays at Stingray City is groundbreaking stuff and has provided vital census information about these valuable and protected Cayman assets.

If you have always wanted to meet the man behind the paintbrush, now is your chance. This Friday is the date for the 4th Annual Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation Fundraising Cocktail Party – quite the mouthful!

Much like Harvey himself, this is not a stuffy, black-tie affair. Island casual is very acceptable and people are encouraged to wear the hues of the ocean, for all the obvious reasons.

Held at LUCA Restaurant, the evening begins at 7 p.m. with a bit of social time, followed by a live auction. Previous auctions have included Harvey’s artworks, a fishing trip with him, and even an electric car.

Tickets are $150 per person, or $125 per person for a group of four or more booking at the same time. Your ticket gets you food and drink and, of course, the opportunity to meet the man himself. The money raised goes towards funding work done by the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, including tagging programmes, scholarships and marine research.

Guy Harvey and his Foundation

Guy Harvey is a unique blend of artist, scientist, diver, angler, conservationist and explorer, fiercely devoted to his family and his love of the sea. His childhood passion for the ocean and its living creatures not only inspired him to draw, but fueled a burning interest that prompted a formal education in marine science. Harvey has continued his relentless pursuit to unravel the mysteries of the sea, travelling the world to better understand the habits and habitats of the marine wildlife he paints.

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation conducts scientific research and hosts educational programmes aimed at conserving the marine environment. The Foundation also funds affiliated researchers working to better understand the ocean ecosystem and educators helping to foster the next era of marine conservationists. It will help ensure that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem.

For more information on Guy Harvey and his work, visit www.guyharvey.com. For tickets to the Cocktail Party, email [email protected]