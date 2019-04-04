The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park and the Cayman Islands Orchid Society are inviting the public to the annual Orchid Show and Fundraising Sale this weekend.

Set for Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Botanic Park on Frank Sound Road, the show promises a great day out for all ages and a chance to commune with nature.

“Over the years, funds raised from the sale of the orchids, as well as donations from members, have assisted with the development and maintenance of the Boardwalk at the Botanic Park,” says Orchid Society member Delorese Ebanks.

The show is a collaborative effort between the Society and the Botanic Park and allows the public (residents and tourists alike) another opportunity to see and enjoy the beautiful and natural flora of the park, including the orchids indigenous to the Cayman Islands.

“Additionally, the Orchid Show attracts a large population of the community to the park and this year, the proceeds will go towards the continued development of the orchid conservation area,” Ebanks says.

The Visitor Centre will be transformed into an impressive exhibition of Orchid Society members’ plants, set among a beautifully designed backdrop created and donated by Sticks & Stones. Attendees can also look forward to educational talks, music and food.

“The show is another great event to bring the community together, while at the same [time] promoting the education and conservation of Cayman’s native orchids. The public has always supported the show and it has become an annual event they look forward to every year,” Ebanks says.

This year’s event promises to be the biggest since its inception, with hundreds of orchids imported from the U.S., Hawaii and Jamaica up for sale. Expect to find the largest selection of Vandaceous orchids ever available and hundreds of blooming Phalaenopsis, along with Cattleya, Dendrobium, Encyclia and many more.

“The Orchid Show involves much preparation and planning, and we would like to thank all our volunteers who contributed in some way. Much gratitude also goes out to our sponsors,” says Botanic Park operations manager John Lawrus.

Many prizes will be awarded to the top privately owned orchids that can be viewed in the display.

Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park

Boasting over 62 acres of lush landscape, the park is home to an abundance of wildlife, including many of the islands’ 56 species of butterfly, native birds, the Cayman parrot and the endangered Cayman blue iguana. With multiple floral gardens, woodland trails, wetlands, a lake and over 60 species of palm trees, there is much to do and see at the Botanic Park.

The park, which was originally designed to show and preserve the Cayman Islands’ native flora and fauna – as well as to promote education, conservation and recreation – now has over 30,000 visitors each year, many of whom come to enjoy the tranquility, culture and natural beauty that abounds in this hidden treasure. The Heritage Garden is a beautiful celebration of the islands and the traditional Caymanian way of life.

The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, managed by the Tourism Attraction Board, is open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It offers resident rates of $5 for adults, and free admission for children under 12, and seniors over 60. For more information, contact John Lawrus on 947-9462, email [email protected] or visit the park’s Facebook page.