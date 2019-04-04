Shakespeare in the park

Ah, who could not appreciate the works of the Bard? Shakespeare’s tragedies, comedies and historical works are well known, although some plays are more familiar than others.

This Saturday, the Cayman Drama Society aims to reacquaint the Cayman public with snippets of Shakespeare’s brilliance at a festival bearing his name, held at the Dart Park Amphitheatre in South Sound. It will be a showcase for those who have attended the Society’s Caystage classes and best of all, it is completely free to attend!

The actors start at the tender age of 5 years old right up to adults and will be performing pieces from such popular works as ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’, ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and ‘The Tempest’.

Those who attend are reminded to bring a bottle of water and other means of keeping cool. No need to reserve in advance – simply show up and take your seat!

Here is the schedule of performances:

10:30 a.m.: ‘Fairy Flutter’ with the 5-6 year-olds (an exploration of the ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ fairies as they meet Bottom in the forest)

10:50 a.m.: ‘Shakescourt’ with the 7-9 year-olds (some of Shakespeare’s villains stand trial for their wicked ways)

11:15 a.m.: ‘Magical Forest’ with the 5-6 year-olds (an alternative exploration of the ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ fairies as they meet Bottom in the forest)

11:30 a.m.: ‘Romeo and Juliet’ performed by adult actors (two extracts from ‘Romeo and Juliet’)

12:15 p.m.: ‘The Tempest’ with the 10-12 year-olds (a short version of the famous shipwreck play)

12:45 p.m.: ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ with the 13-16 year-olds (an adaptation of this fantastic comedy play)

1:15 p.m.: ‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’ performed by adult actors (an extract from the comedy play involving a lot of silliness)

Cayman Drama Society

The Cayman Drama Society is a vibrant community theatre, committed to providing quality live theatre to educate, enrich and entertain, while also providing lifelong learning opportunities and fostering creative expression.

The Society is always looking for enthusiastic thespians, directors, producers, stage managers, lighting and sound technicians and new friends. Productions are staged at The Prospect Playhouse, a 130-seat theatre with modern lighting and sound equipment and features the Curtain Call Bar where volunteers will greet you with themed beverages at each show.

The Society also offers training classes for corporate groups, private groups, adults and children. Each year, volunteers form cast and crew to offer up between four and six shows annually, normally including at least one musical theatre show and the annual Playhouse Family Christmas. There are varying levels of membership available and lots of volunteer opportunities.

For more information, visit www.cds.ky.