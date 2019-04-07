Health City donates to NFL Alumni

Health City Cayman Islands has donated $20,000 to ‘Caring for Kids’ programme, which is under the umbrella of the National Football League Alumni Association.

Representatives of Health City presented the donation at the New Jersey headquarters of the NFL Alumni last month.

“We are pleased to support the NFL Alumni’s charitable mission with this donation to Caring for Kids,” said Shomari Scott, Health City’s director of business development, in a press release. “At Health City Cayman Islands, a large part of our mission is to bring healthcare to those who need it most. In our five years of operation, we have provided life-saving heart surgeries to over 300 children in need from around the world. We are happy to partner with an organization that has children’s best interests at heart.”

Health City, which will soon celebrate its fifth anniversary in the Cayman Islands, became a service partner of NFL Alumni last year. NFL Alumni has 35 regional chapters that raise funds for youth-related charities, and alumni support typically raises more than $1.5 million annually for various causes.

“We thank Health City Cayman Islands for this generous donation to support our mission to improve children’s lives,” said Beasley Reese, chief executive officer of NFL Alumni. “Our partnership with Health City is part of the NFLA’s commitment to not only help kids but also to provide affordable health and wellness-related services to benefit the quality of life of our members. By partnering with Health City Cayman Islands, we are able to provide our members with another excellent medical resource.”