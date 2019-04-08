Cayman Islands YMCA names new chairman

There has been a changing of the guard at the YMCA of the Cayman Islands.

Former vice chairman David Watler has been named the chapter chairman of the YMCA, and he takes over for Andrew Johnson, who leaves after completing a three-year term.

The YMCA reached a formal agreement with the Cayman Islands Little League Association during Johnson’s tenure that allows the organisation to assume management of local fields, programs and operations. The YMCA also opened up its Ropes Challenge Course, which is a team-building and leadership training facility brought about by funds from the Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge.

“The continued growth and vitality of our Y has been supported and guided by a talented group of servant leaders in our community,” said Johnson as part of an official press release. “As board chairman, I was honoured to serve with such a special group of dedicated individuals who sincerely believe in the mission of the YMCA, living out our core values of ‘caring, honesty, respect, responsibility and faith’.

“We simply could not have the impact we do without their commitment of time, resources and energies. I am retiring with a sense of accomplishment and refreshed excitement to hand the reins to David, who provided excellent support as Vice Chair the past three years and is poised to lead our board with awesome passion and sharp organisation and leadership skills.”

Watler joined the YMCA Board in March of 2015, and he was elevated to Vice Chairman in February of 2016. He served as chairman of the YMCA’s Philanthropy Committee for two years.

“It is a pleasure and honour to be asked to serve as chairman of such a great organisation with a 175-year history,” said Watler. “I am thankful for the prior Chairmen, Andrew Johnson and Pastor Randy von Kanel, and their leadership in forming and growing the Y in Cayman and our amazing board and staff for their support and guidance.

“There are many social issues in the Cayman Islands but there are also just as many opportunities to ensure our youth, adults and seniors have facilities, programmes and guidance through sports, healthy living education and life skills to be the best they can be and contribute positively to our community. We look forward to partnering with other organisations and the government to continue to expand these facilities and programmes on island to meet these needs.”

Garth Arch will serve in the role of vice chairman during Watler’s stewardship of the YMCA.

For more information about the YMCA Cayman Islands, visit www.ymcacayman.ky, email [email protected] or call 926-9622.