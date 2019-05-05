The YMCA of the Cayman Islands is running its annual fundraising campaign to provide access to its youth programmes.

The 10-week ‘Caring Campaign’, which launched early last month, raises money to give financial assistance for participants to attend Y Day Camp, the Extended After-School Programme, Teen Leadership, and the YMCA Ropes Challenge Course.

“Every year, the Y relies on the generosity of individuals and businesses to support our work and provide programmes and services, especially for those who require financial assistance,” said Greg Smith, CEO of the YMCA, in a press release.

“Each donation, however big or small, has an impact [on] the life of a child. The community has been very supportive of the Y, which provides affirmation that we are addressing challenges that resonate with many people,” he added.

The YMCA’s new board chairman David Watler said any amount can make a difference, and the entire volunteer board of directors and staff of the Y contribute to the campaign.

“We have many part-time staff who don’t make a large salary, but still support the campaign because they see firsthand the results the programmes have on our youth,” he said. “Setting aside the cost of a cup of coffee once a month can help send a child to camp or teach them to swim, having a powerful impact.”

The Extended After-School Programme is a partnership with the Ministry of Education, serving up to 1,600 students from public schools across Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, while the Teen Leaders training reaches more than 75 young people between the ages of 13 to 17. The Day Camps provide a safe and well-supervised environment for more than 750 kids during summer and school breaks, and the Ropes Challenge Course helps individuals improve critical communication, team-building, trust, planning and problem-solving skills, the YMCA stated.

For more information about the YMCA Cayman Islands’ Caring Campaign, log on to www.ymcacayman.ky, email [email protected] or call 926-9622.