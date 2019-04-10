Brac seaman gets help with wheelchair ramp

A former seaman on Cayman Brac is having a much easier time getting out of his house after a ramp was installed at his home with the help of an assistance programme for seniors.

Davelee Tibbetts, 87, who lives with his wife Ruby in Creek, suffers from some health issues and has lost his mobility.

His home was not wheelchair friendly, so the Brac Public Works Department, under the direction of the District Administration’s housing assistance programme for seniors, set about making his home more accessible.

“Without the help of these wonderful guys, I would never have had the joy of getting the Tibbettses out in the yard,” said their caregiver Lisa Davis-Harris.

According to a PWD spokesperson on the Brac, the department sent the work out to tender and successful bidders Safe Heaven Construction company carried out the work.

To express her gratitude to PWD for their assistance, Harris personally hand delivered a thank you note to Brac District Commissioner Ernie Scott in his office on Monday.

Harris said the new wheelchair ramp will give Ruby and Davelee Tibbetts the opportunity to get out of the house more often.

“I find it very rewarding for the couple because when the ambulance comes, there is a less chance of them getting hurt dragging the wheelchair over the steps,” Harris said.

Scott said the staff from Public Works deserved all the praise for their involvement.

“I am happy to receive this appreciation note for what we have done for the Tibbetts family …. The thanks and appreciation really goes to the team from Public Works and I will make sure it’s passed on in due course,” he said.

Davelee Tibbetts, who is also a retired pastor, spent more than 30 years working at sea on bulk carriers as a chief engineer, before returning to Cayman Brac where he worked as a plumber. He was an assistant pastor at Red Bay, and then a pastor in Cayman Brac.