African safari guide, naturalist and wildlife photographer Lex Hes will host the first of the National Trust’s Speaker Series of 2019.

Hes will share stories and ideas about how ecotourism and pristine natural areas can thrive in concert with one another.

The ‘Ecotourism and Conserving Wildlife Populations’ Speaker Series takes place at The Lodge at the Strand Shopping Centre from 6 to 7 p.m on Thursday, April 11.

Hes was born and educated in Johannesburg and has been involved in the world of wildlife for the past 30 years. He has previously spoken at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

Previously a guide at the world-famous Londolozi Game Reserve, Hes is now a popular freelance nature guide.

The general public is invited. Happy hour food and drink specials will be provided. There is also a $10 admission fee. Email [email protected] for more information.