Sol donates to diabetes group

Throughout the past month, and up until Friday, April 12, fuel company Sol has been donating 5 cents from every gallon of Esso fuel purchased to the Cayman Islands Diabetes Association.

To further boost donations, the company held the 345 Diabetes 5K Walk/Run last month as part of its Esso Help Cayman campaign to raise awareness of the disease that affects more than 400 million people worldwide.

Runners and walkers clad in blue T-shirts set out from Barcam Service Station on March 16, where Diabetes Association representatives offered complimentary diabetes screenings during and after the event, using the HbA1c test.

Sales and Marketing Manager Rosalind Robinson said in a press release, “We are very pleased with the turnout this year. It proves that Cayman is more than willing to ‘Step Up’ when it comes to raising awareness for diabetes.”