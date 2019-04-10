Teams hit the court at the ARC in Camana Bay on April 3 with the first of three play-off games in the corporate volleyball season.

The top four teams were scheduled to play the bottom four teams in the quarter-finals.

Defending champions Maples A finished at the top of their bracket, so they faced off with the last place team, Dart A. With two consecutive championships under their belts and a flawless record from their regular season, Maples A were calm and collected.

Maples A beat Dart A in two-straight sets.

KPMG were not far behind Maples A in the standings, only having one loss on their otherwise perfect record.

KPMG faced off with Maples B, eliminating them from the competition by winning 25-17 in both sets.

In the next game, PwC narrowly defeated Dart B in the first set with a lead of 25-19. Dart B came back with a vengeance in the second set, beating PwC 25-19.

PwC got their act together in the third set and annihilated the competition 15-1.

The final game of the day set Maples Legal Eagles team against Wheaton Precious Metals.

Having finished fourth and fifth in the standings, these two teams were neck and neck the entire game.

Wheaton Precious Metals just barely won the first set, 25-23, and followed that up with another 25-19 set, sealing their spot in the semi-finals.

The semis are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 10 at the ARC. Teams will hit the court for the grand finale on April 17.