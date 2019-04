Police are advising motorists that roads in downtown George Town will be closed Saturday to facilitate a demonstration by opponents of the recent same-sex marriage court ruling.

The demonstration will be held in front of the Legislative Assembly from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fort Street, between Harbour Drive and Edward Street, and Albert Panton Street, between Fort Street and the courthouse, will be closed from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., according to a notice from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.