The Cayman Islands Tennis Club hosted the third round of the PwC Junior Circuit Grand Prix last weekend, in which 46 players took part.

Of the entrants, 34 participated in singles matches in the three age divisions (10 and Under, 14 and Under, and 18 and Under) and 12 in doubles in two age divisions (14 and Under, and 18 and Under).

The weather cooperated on both days of the tournament as the players battled it out in the heat.

18 and Under

Alex Claybourn, back from boarding school in the UK, defeated Lauren Fullerton 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 in a close-fought match to win the 18 and Under division.

Oskar Bjuroe prevailed over Zach Jackson 7-5, 6-2 in the battle for third place.

Willow Wilkinson won the Consolation Draw by defeating newcomer Oscar Harrison 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles partners, Alex Claybourn and Harrison Clough, also back from boarding school in the UK, outplayed their competition in the Round Robin doubles tournament and secured the doubles title.

14 and Under

There were 18 participants in the 14 and Under division and Tournament Director Ilian Nachev commented that the players provided many interesting matches.

Albert Berksoy won yet another singles tournament title by defeating Phin Ellison in the singles final 6-3, 6-2.

Rafael Wejbora secured third place by winning the play-offs against Jake Fagan 6-2, 6-7, 11-9.

George Zimmermann was successful against Abi Anderson in the Consolation finals, winning 6-2, 3-6, 10-3.

Rafael Wejbora and Albert Berksoy partnered up to win the Round Robin doubles tournament.

10 and Under

In the 10 and Under age group, Noah Mitten securing the title, defeating newcomer Leon Frank (who was playing in his first tennis tournament) 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

Alex Linkowski claimed third place by winning 6-3, 7-5 over Andrew Jacques in a dramatic match. Mico Samson won the Consolation Draw.

The Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands organised the event.

The next PwC Junior Circuit Grand Prix will take place from May 3 to May 5 at The Courts Tennis Center at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.