Police seek owners of recovered stolen items

Police have released images of recovered stolen property, including jewellery, watches and electronics, in a bid to track down the owners.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the items were recovered in a search.

Police issued some pointers on how the rightful owners can prove the items belong to them. They can provide pictures of the item when it was first purchased or being worn by the owner; present receipts of purchase; provide serial numbers; or provide descriptions of unique markings on an item.

The RCIPS said in a statement, “The police would like to remind the public to discreetly mark their items with unique markings or write down the make, model, serial numbers and take photos of all valuable items in the event that any of these items are stolen. This process will greatly assist the police in an investigation.”

To see more of the items, visit the website. To view the items in person, contact DC 344 Gomes at 926-2965 or DC 198 Mendez at 916-1621.