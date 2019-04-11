Obituary: Former NCVO chairman Garry Wilkins passes away

Garry John Wilkins died Saturday, April 6, at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife Betty, two daughters Victoria and Sarah, and two grandchildren Chloe and Annabel.

Garry was born in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, England, in 1943 at the height of World War II. As a young man, he dreamed of travel and adventure and managed to combine them both by joining Barclays Bank International in 1962. His first posting was in Jamaica; and so began the love affair with the Caribbean.

In 1967, he was transferred to Barbados where he met Betty, his wife of 50 years. After they married, they soon started a family and continued a life of international travel together. Accepting job postings in the US Virgin Islands, England and West Africa, and finally a posting in the Cayman Islands in 1988.

In 1993, Garry retired from Barclays instead of accepting another posting in Africa, as he couldn’t bear the thought of leaving his beloved home in the Cayman Islands. One of the highlights of his life here was when he was granted Caymanian Status.

Garry remained in the banking community for many more years, working for companies like Deloitte & Touch and Cayman National Corporation. He served on a number of local advisory bodies on fraud and money laundering prevention, including the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and Chamber of Commerce.

He was also a founding member of the Cayman Islands Directors Association and served on its executive committee for nearly five years, remaining a member after stepping down. He has since provided independent director services to a number of banks, insurance companies, hedge funds and other financial and commercial institutions.

Garry was a passionate member of the Rotary Club and truly loved giving back to the Cayman community. It was through Rotary that he was introduced to the National Council of Voluntary Organisations, where he served as chairman from 1998 until 2018. He enjoyed fundraising and strategising as much as hands-on outings and events.

He will be remembered for his infectious smile, laugh and sense of fun in everything.

A reception to celebrate and share stories of his life will be held on Saturday, April 13. Contact the family for details at [email protected]

Submitted by the Wilkins family.