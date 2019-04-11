Environmental risk management grants offered

Students interested in a career in risk management may want to take advantage of more than US$220,000 in scholarships and internships available to Caribbean nationals through the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility Statistical Process Control.

This is the fifth consecutive year the agency has offered such funds. According to a news release, “This initiative is aimed at building a cadre of persons who can effectively provide support for comprehensive disaster risk management and climate change adaptation in the region.”

CCRIF operates as a not-for-profit organisation and the resources made available for the technical assistance programme are derived from earned investment income. From 2010-2018, CCRIF awarded 24 postgraduate and 29 undergraduate scholarships to Caribbean students.

This year, the agency will provide scholarships to postgraduate and undergraduate students pursuing studies at related to disaster management at all three of its residential campuses: Mona, Jamaica; Cave Hill, Barbados; and St. Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago. Eligible programmes of study include geography/geology, civil and environmental engineering, environmental sciences, meteorology, insurance and risk management, natural resource management, land management and building and construction management.

Undergraduate scholarships are awarded to students enrolled in a qualifying BSc or BA programme to cover their second and third (final) years of study. The value of each postgraduate scholarship is US$11,000 and each undergraduate scholarship US$8,000 (US$4,000 per year for the two years).

The deadline is June 2. CCRIF also will provide up to four scholarships this year for study in master’s programmes in areas related to disaster risk management at universities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada as well as at local universities (other than UWI) in Caribbean countries.

Scholarships are valued up to a maximum of US$40,000, for extra-regional universities, or US$20,000, for Caribbean institutions, and are awarded on the basis of academic excellence or work in the field of risk/disaster management or sustainable development in the Caribbean and have a record of broader community involvement. The deadline for such candidates is also June 2.

For details, visit http://www.ccrif.org.