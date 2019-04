Congratulations to Margaret Morash, pictured on right, with Pinnacle Media Marketing and Sales Supervisor Taylor Vaughn, for winning the grand prize from The Flava Fun Spot at Taste of Cayman.

Morash won a Kitchenaid artisan mini tilted head stand mixer with attachments after being randomly drawn from more than 1,000 entries.

For more contests and giveaways, frequently visit caymancompass.com/contests.