Yental McGaw, center, is the winner of a Flava magazine competition, with a prize of a brunch a month for four people for a year at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort.

Ms. McGaw, pictured with the Marriott’s director of restaurants and bars, Daniel Herrmann, and Flava senior sales representative Christina Pantelidis, wins $4,000 worth of meals at the resort’s Boulangerie Brunch at Anchor & Den.