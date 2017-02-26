Highest ranking British judge to visit Cayman

The Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales will speak at the main court building in Grand Cayman this week.

Roger John Laugharne Thomas, Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, QC, will speak at 4 p.m. March 2 on “Giving Business What it Wants – a Well Run Court for Commercial and Business Disputes” as part of the judicial administration’s Distinguished Lecture Series.

As the head of the judiciary and president of the courts in England and Wales, Lord Thomas is the highest ranking British judge to visit the Cayman Islands.

He read law at Trinity Hall in Cambridge and attended the University of Chicago Law School, where he earned a J.D. degree and was a Commonwealth Fellow. He was called to the Bar in 1969 (Gray’s Inn). He became Lord Justice of Appeal in 2003, and served as president of the Queen’s Bench Division from 2011-13. He has been Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales since 2013.

On March 3, he will attend a private dinner party with Governor Helen Kilpatrick at Government House. The following evening, he is scheduled for a formal dinner with the Caymanian Bar Association and the Cayman Islands Law Society at the Marriott resort in Grand Cayman.