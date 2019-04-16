The twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago is very optimistic about their chances at this year’s CARIFTA Games which take place this Easter weekend, April 20-22, at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

In 2018, Team Trinidad and Tobago won 17 medals, including four gold, six silver and seven bronze, and were in overall third place behind Jamaica’s 82 (44 gold, 27 silver and 11 bronze), and Bahamas’ 35 medals (six gold, 14 silver and 15 bronze).

However, team manager Lucretia Burns said they are looking to better that performance.

“My expectations are very high,” said Burns, who said she is basing her feelings on the athletes’ performances up to last week. “The team looked quite confident, and we are looking for great things if all goes well.”

Trinidad and Tobago won three javelin gold medals in 2018, and two of those athletes will return to defend their titles. Tyriq Horsford, the team’s most accomplished athlete, will chase after his fifth consecutive gold medal, defending his U20 javelin title. Veayon Joseph, who won the U17 crown in 2018, will be back in the same age group, and Avindale Smith, who won the U17 boys 400m title in 2018, returns but will take on the U20 boys 200m challenge.

Kemoy Noray, who won bronze in the girls’ U20 javelin in 2018, will return with gold on her mind, and Shaniqua Bascombe and Akilah Lewis will lead the charge in the U17 and U20 sprints respectively.

Other strong medal contenders for Trinidad are Ianna Roach in the U20 shot put and Joel Andrews, the U20 medallist last year.

“We are in line for more than four gold medals this year. We have to be optimistic,” said Burns.

CARIFTA tickets for the Mackie Seymour Stand are available for purchase at Funky Tang’s and all Reflections locations and also on www.caymancarifta2019.ky.