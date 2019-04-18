Abstract art fills Full of Beans

A collection of abstract paintings by Solenn Carriou is currently on display at Full of Beans coffee house. The exhibition runs through the end of April.

Carriou grew up with a paintbrush in her hand much of the time as the daughter of a well-established French painter. She took art courses in Canada and studied at the Avenue Road Art School of Toronto under Canadian artist Lydia Panart.

A long-time Caymanian resident, Carriou subsequently worked as an abstract art instructor at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands. She was featured in a National Gallery exhibition showcasing the works of local artists.

Carriou uses a variety of media and tools, such as gels, paste, industrial paint and sand, to create different textures. Through materials and visuals, she develops beautiful compositions balanced by the distribution of colours, textures and forms. Her work is inspired both by her urban roots and her love of the beautiful blue Caymanian ocean.

Full of Beans is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.