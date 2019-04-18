For one day of the year, the entire sky above Kaibo Beach is filled with colour. Brilliant shades of the rainbow fly through the sky during the Kaibo Kitefest. If you’re lucky enough to be here during the Easter weekend, make your way to Cayman Kai for this family-friendly event at Kaibo Beach on Monday from 1-4 p.m.

Kitefest is one of the many ways the people of the islands celebrate their unique culture. This custom goes back many years as a way to welcome summer into the Caribbean. During the summer, wind is more suitable for kite-flying. As an homage to this tradition, locals and visitors gather on Kaibo Beach to fly their kites for both fun and a chance to win prizes.

On the day of Kitefest, a ferry is docked at Camana Bay waiting for visitors to travel to Cayman Kai. The ferry usually leaves at noon, but make sure to check the exact time and fees with Cayman Ferries.

There is no fee to attend the festival, but you can make a $5 donation to the local charity Cayman’s ARK if you would like to participate in the contest. All entry proceeds go to the charity, which will have a booth at the event. The winners will be drawn at random at 4 p.m. Prizes in the past have included smartphones, Cayman Airways flights and more. Kites will also be for sale at Cayman’s ARK booth.

Even if you are not going to fly a kite at Kitefest, there are tons of other activities to fill your day. Enjoy free live music by a local band as you sip on a cocktail. The Dark and Stormy (rum and ginger beer) is the preferred drink of this festival. Kayaks and paddle boards are also available to rent through The Sweetspot watersports company.

Cayman Kitefest is a wonderful way to unplug and reconnect with family and friends. After you return home happy and weary, post some of your memories online. Tag @kaibobeach and use the hashtag #caymankitefest.