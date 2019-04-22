Gold rush in Barbados for Cayman swimmers

Away from the main CARIFTA spotlight Cayman’s swimmers are quietly accumulating medals.

While all eyes have been on the track and field meet in Cayman, the swim section of the games has been taking place in Barbados.

At the halfway stage Sunday, Cayman had already accumulated an impressive medal haul.

“The Cayman National Swimming Team is doing the country proud,” said Steve Broadbelt of the Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association.

“The team is focused on swimming fast and competing hard.”

Raya Embury-Brown and Avery Lambert got Cayman off to a flying start on day one of the event, taking gold and silver respectively in the under-14 800m freestyle.

There was also gold for Sabine Ellison in the under-17 200m breaststroke and the girls’ under-14 team of Lambert, Embury-Brown, Kyra Rabess and Sophie Ackerley took gold in 4x100m relay.

Lambert took another gold in the under-14 individual medley on Sunday.

Harper Barrowman, in the under-12 200m freestyle, and Jordan Crooks, in the under-17 200m freestyle, also picked up golds.

By the end of day Sunday, the Cayman team, which also picked up medals in the synchronised swimming competition earlier in the week, had 10 gold medals, nine silver and 10 bronze.