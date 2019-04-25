Touch rugby summer season kicks off soon

The Tradeview Markets Corporate Summer Touch Rugby League 2019 starts in early June and runs through late August.

The League will be divided into three divisions – premier, invitational, and recreational – which cover the whole range of abilities. The tournament is now in its 17th year, and this year 36 teams and over 500 players are set to take to the field at the South Sound Rugby Club.

Touch rugby is loved for its simple rules compared to the more traditional form of the sport. The level of play ranges from highly competitive to very social, ensuring there is a level that suits everyone.

Teams have three men and three women on the field at any one time. The basic principles are simple – run forwards, pass backwards and each team attempts to advance the ball up the field to score a touchdown. A player who has the ball and gets ‘touched’, must stop and start the next phase. If a touchdown is not scored within six phases or ‘touches’, the ball gets turned over to the opposition.

Premier division

This year the premier division has been stripped down to five teams, which will make every game highly competitive. This division is for the elite players, some of whom have won the US Touch National Championships in recent years, and even some Cayman players who have played on the US National Touch team.

Delta, champions for the last two years will be looking to make it three in a row, but will face stiff competition from the other premier league teams, SteppingStones, FFP, Island Air and Genesis Trust & Corporate Services.

Invitational division

The Invitational Division is for players of a standard just below that of the premier league, but make no mistake, this will be a tough division full of players that like to throw the ball and score tries.

Some teams, such as Heineken, have come down from the premier league, and others, such as the Under 15s team, stacked with the next generation of Cayman’s developing rugby players, will be endeavouring to make their mark. Maples Group 1 were last year’s champions, and will attempt to repeat this feat.

Teams competing in the invitational division are Maples Group 1, Harmonic, Grant Thornton 1, Cayman U13s, Titan Development U15s, Walkers, Heineken, Deloitte, KPMG 1, Estera, Dart, MUFG Investor Services, Island Heritage, PwC and Ogier.

Recreational division

The recreational division is for those teams that are relatively inexperienced or prefer to take the sport less seriously. It provides the perfect opportunity for those teams with new players to learn the ropes without being overwhelmed by the elite athletes who dominate the premier division. Watch out for the junior rugby teams, who will pit their wits and skills against adult opposition.

Teams competing in the recreational division are IT Outsource, Maples Group 2, Cayman Junior Trust U-11’s, Mourant, Kensington Management Group, Harneys, Rawlinson & Hunter, Collas Crill, Grant Thornton 2, Queensgate, CML-NOVA, AON, KPMG 2, GCM, DMS and Appleby.

If you do not have a team and are interested in playing, please contact [email protected]