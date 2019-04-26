NORCECA: Cayman struggles to find win in volleyball tournament

NORCECA 2019 Friday morning 1 of 6

Cayman players were winless halfway through Friday play at the 2019 NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tour, which runs through the weekend at Public Beach.

“We need to start strong at the beginning and not have to come from behind,” said Jessica Wolfenden after she and her partner Stefania Gandolfi lost their first match in two games to a team from Canada.

The Caymanian team came back from deficits in both games to pull within a couple of points, but lost each time in the end.

“Maybe next game we’ll be a little more confident,” said Gandolfi.

That “next” match was against a US team, which proved to be too much for the Cayman duo.

The women had support from the stands. Wolfenden is a teacher at Cayman International School and students from the school were on hand to cheer her on. They also yelled for the other Cayman teams.

Marissa Harrison, 17, said she appreciated the encouragement, especially from her family. Harrison attends school in San Diego, California and her family doesn’t often get to see her play.

“This is one of the biggest events of the year,” she said. “It’s very special for me because my family gets to watch.”

For a short time, Harrison and her partner Ileann Powery led the US team they played during their second game. At one point they were up 7-3.

“I was feeling awesome,” Harrison said, “because the crowd was cheering and we were doing really well.”

The game was later tied at 14 before the US hammered out a run of seven unanswered points to win the game and the match.

Gandolfi said Cayman players are at a disadvantage over larger countries such as the United States and Canada, where many players get support to train and compete full-time. She makes her living as a spin class instructor.

“It’s a tough tournament,” she said. “We try to bring the very best of ourselves.”

The three-day event features 36 teams from 15 countries. There are four Cayman teams — two men’s, two women’s — in the mix. Four pools of teams compete in a round-robin format through Saturday morning. Two teams each will emerge from each pool to play in the semifinals Saturday afternoon and the finals on Sunday.