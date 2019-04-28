A man remained in stable condition in hospital Sunday after he was shot twice at an address off South Church Street in George Town on Friday morning.

Police and other emergency services responded to a report of the man being shot shortly after 1:20 a.m.

According to police, the victim was already being transported to the hospital by ambulance when police officers arrived.

The man had sustained two gunshot wounds. Police said he sustained “serious but non-life-threatening injuries”.

No arrests have been made in the case, a police spokeswoman said Sunday.