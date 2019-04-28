Two male juveniles were arrested Saturday after several properties, cars and street signs were vandalised in Websters Estates the day before.

Police responded to a report of the vandalism around 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Among the property defaced were vehicles, walls, road signs, street lights and other private property, police said.

On Sunday, signs of the vandalism were still in evidence, with derogatory words spray-painted on garden walls and red paint covering speed signs.

The two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of burglary and damage to property. Police did not specify the ages of the two youths.

They were both interviewed by police and granted bail into the custody of their parents pending further investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton said in a statement, “We would like to thank the members of the community who came together quickly to support each other just after the incident and assist police officers with the investigation. We have a quick and concrete result that they helped bring about.”

Police said they were still investigating the incident, and police officers remained at the scene on Sunday morning.