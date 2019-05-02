Cayman Arts Festival’s young talent

Cayman Arts Festival is known for its promotion of young artists from its After School Programme and prominent overseas performers invited to perform on the island such as Joey Alexander, the Juilliard Jazz Ensemble, Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Andrei Ionita.

For the month of May, the organisation is presenting a new project – the Youth Cayman Arts Festival Weekend – with six events in four days, catering to different ages from toddlers to adults, in various locations of George Town.

“We are used to seeing our students just opening the events for our overseas artists, but this time we decided to highlight them and give them the opportunity to shine at their own concerts,” says the Festival’s Executive Director, Marius Gaina. “This was the idea behind this weekend full of events.

“Our local music lovers will be delighted to see Caymanian cellist, Dequan Smith, other young cellists and string players performing, as well as the Cayman Youth Choir celebrating its first own concert. As a bonus, we have invited multi-awarded young pianist, Adam Heron from London,” Gaina concludes.

May 9

The first event will be on May 9 at 6pm at the George Town Public Library, where Dequan Smith and Cayman Arts Festival cellists will enchant the audience with their talents.

Tickets are CI$20 for adults and CI$5 for students.

May 10

On May 10, there will be a classical music for toddlers, starting at 10:15am at the George Town Public Library where string players will perform for kids.

This is a free admission event.

On that same evening, Cayman Youth Choir will present its first concert as the headlining act from 6pm at Elmslie United Church.

May 11

The Adam Heron concert will be held on May 11, starting at 5pm at St. George’s Anglican Church (67 Courts Road, George Town).

Since having won The Irish Heritage Music Award, following a lauded performance at London’s Wigmore Hall, Adam Heron has established himself as one of today’s leading young pianists. He appeared on BBC Four Television as a Keyboard Category Finalist in ‘BBC Young Musician 2018’, and was subsequently invited to return to the BBC for a live performance on Radio 3.

Tickets are US$65 for a family package (2 adults and 2 children), US$30 for adults and US$10 for students.

May 12

For the last event, parents are invited with their children to upstairs Bayshore Mall at 10am for Breakfast with Mozart. Parents can have their morning coffee, while young artists will perform for their children. There is no age restriction for children to attend this event.

Tickets are CI$20 for adults (includes a coffee and breakfast pizza).

To buy tickets, visit www.caymanartsfestival.com. For more information, email [email protected] or call 922-5550.